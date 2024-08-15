Blackpool boss reiterates current situation with ex-Lincoln City midfielder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley states the situation remains the same in the club’s efforts to sign Danny Mandroiu.

The Seasiders have been linked with a move for the midfielder, who has been without a club since leaving Lincoln City at the end of June following the conclusion of his contract.

After making the move to the LNER Stadium in 2022, the ex-Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers man scored 14 league goals in 56 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Critchley has previously confirmed talks have taken place between Blackpool and Mandroiu, but an agreement with the free agent is yet to be reached.

“There’s been no more progress,” said the Seasiders boss.

“There’s no deadline, he’s one of a number of players we’ve spoken to throughout the summer, we wouldn’t be doing our work if we were concentrating on one player. There’s numerous players that we target and we speak to.

“It’s down to the recruitment team (to keep in regular contact) - it’s a big responsibility of David’s (Downes) role.

“They’re in constant contact with agents, clubs, loan managers, and players. I have a daily chat with various people to find out the work they’ve been doing, which helps us to plan.

“With two-and-a-bit weeks to go, we’ll keep doing our work. We’re getting there, but I’d be surprised if the squad is the same as it is now.”