Blackpool boss reiterates current situation with ex-Lincoln City midfielder
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Seasiders have been linked with a move for the midfielder, who has been without a club since leaving Lincoln City at the end of June following the conclusion of his contract.
After making the move to the LNER Stadium in 2022, the ex-Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers man scored 14 league goals in 56 appearances.
Critchley has previously confirmed talks have taken place between Blackpool and Mandroiu, but an agreement with the free agent is yet to be reached.
“There’s been no more progress,” said the Seasiders boss.
“There’s no deadline, he’s one of a number of players we’ve spoken to throughout the summer, we wouldn’t be doing our work if we were concentrating on one player. There’s numerous players that we target and we speak to.
“It’s down to the recruitment team (to keep in regular contact) - it’s a big responsibility of David’s (Downes) role.
“They’re in constant contact with agents, clubs, loan managers, and players. I have a daily chat with various people to find out the work they’ve been doing, which helps us to plan.
“With two-and-a-bit weeks to go, we’ll keep doing our work. We’re getting there, but I’d be surprised if the squad is the same as it is now.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.