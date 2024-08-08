Blackpool boss provides transfer update amid links with ex-Lincoln City midfielder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Neil Critchley states Blackpool are still actively looking to improve their squad this month - and has confirmed talks have taken place with ex-Lincoln City midfielder Danny Mandroiu.

Former loanee Elliot Embleton became the Seasiders’ latest addition on Thursday, ahead of their League One opener against Crawley Town at Broadfield Stadium on Saturday evening (K.O. 5.30pm).

The 25-year-old has joined the Fylde Coast club from Sunderland for an undisclosed fee, penning a two-year deal, with an option available for an additional 12 months.

During his stint in Tangerine back in 2021, he scored two goals and provided four assists in 21 outings to help Critchley’s side to promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

Embleton follows Elkan Baggott through the doors at Bloomfield Road in the build-up to the new campaign, with the Indonesian defender making the move from Ipswich Town on a season-long loan earlier this week.

Blackpool have also been linked with a move for Mandroiu, who left Lincoln at the end of June following the conclusion of his contract with the Imps.

After making the move to the LNER Stadium in 2022, the ex-Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers man scored 14 league goals in 56 appearances.

Discussing the reports linking the Seasiders with Mandroiu, Critchley said: “I have spoken to him, and we have been in discussions, but that’s where it’s at currently.

“I’m sure because he’s a free agent and a good player, he’ll have other options as well.

“Sometimes these things can move very quickly and sometimes you have to be very patient, it’s a moving jigsaw sometimes. We’ll just continue to do the work we do, and plan for every scenario.

“You want the best of everything. I understand we’re not playing Football Manager when players just appear in front of you, it’s a very complex market, but I believe in who we are and the decisions we make.

“I’m really pleased with the work we’ve done so so far, with the players we’ve retained and brought in, but we’re eager to keep improving the squad.

“I wouldn’t want to put a figure on how many more (we want to sign), but there’s still a few weeks of the window to go.

“I think I said after the game against Crewe that we were looking to bring in a few before Crawley, and we’ve done that.

“With incomings, you’ve also got to think about outgoings as well - it’s not just about the ones you bring in.

“I’d be surprised if the squad was exactly how it is now in a few weeks.”