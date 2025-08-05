Ex-Crystal Palace man shares first words after becoming a Blackpool player

Malcolm Ebiowei has become Blackpool’s 10th signing of the summer.

Blackpool new boy Malcolm Ebiowei states he’s excited to have the opportunity to play under Steve Bruce.

The winger could make his debut for the Seasiders away to Exeter City this weekend after completing the move to Bloomfield Road from Crystal Palace on a two-year contract - which also includes a 12 month option.

Blackpool’s interest in Ebiowei has been public knowledge for a number of days, with the deal being finalised on Tuesday afternoon.

"I’m really grateful to be able to work under someone like Steve Bruce, and can’t wait to get going,” the 21-year-old told the club’s in-house media.

“The conversations we had were nothing but positive and I’m really looking forward to the future here and playing in front of the supporters.”

The former England youth international spent time in the academies of a number of different clubs, but it was Derby County who gave him his first taste of senior football - with 16 first-team appearances for the Rams coming his way in 2022.

After making the move to Selhurst Park three years ago, the attacker featured five times for Palace, as well as spending time on loan with Hull City, RWDM Brussels and Oxford United.

Additional option on the wing

Emil Hansson (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Ebiowei becomes the Seasiders’ second signing in the space of a week following Emil Hansson’s arrival on a season-long loan from Birmingham City.

The left winger became the Seasiders’ ninth addition of the summer, and the second to make the move from St Andrew’s on a temporary deal.

After spending the last 12 months with the Blues, the newest arrival has already had a taste of life in the third tier, having featured 20 times for the Blues in their League One-winning campaign.

