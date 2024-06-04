Christoffer Mafoumbi played for Blackpool from 2017 to 2020. He is now playing in the Maltese Premier League. (Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

European football awaits the former Blackpool and Morecambe goalkeeper.

Former Blackpool goalkeeper Christoffer Mafoumbi will have the chance to play in the UEFA Conference League after his next move was confirmed.

The 30-year-old is on the move and has signed with Floriana FC who finished second in the Maltese Premier League this season. Floriana finished second, five points off first-placed Hamrun Spartans and will enter the first qualifying round of the Conference League, UEFA's third tier European competition.

A return to the United Kingdom could be on the cards for Mafoumbi with Floriana having the potential to draw Welsh side Connah's Quay. Northern Ireland sides Crusaders and Linfield are possible opponents as well as Derry City who play in the League of Ireland. Mafoumbi and his new club Floriana will find out their opponents on Tuesday, June 18.

The six foot five inch goalkeeper arrived in England in 2017, joining mon a free transfer from South African side Free State Stars. Gary Bowyer was the manager of the club at the time and Mafoumbi would go on to play 27 times for the Tangerines, keeping five clean sheets as he also worked under Simon Grayson and Terry McPhillips.

The 36-time Congo international had a loan spell at Morecambe in 2020 and left the club on a free transfer to join Mosta in Malta. He stayed two-years in Malta before moving to Luxembourg to sign for Differandge and most recently he has been on the books of Armenian Premier League side Noah.