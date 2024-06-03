Adama Sidibeh plays his club football for St Johnstone. He was linked with a move to Blackpool in the January transfer window. (Paul Thomas/Getty Images)

One that got away? A Blackpool linked player could go from non-league to Championship in the space of six months.

Championship clubs are now reportedly interested in signing St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh after being linked with a move to Blackpool.

The Seasiders along with Salford City, Stockport County and a host of non-league clubs were said to have been interested in the forward who was playing for non-league Rylands at the time. Neil Critchley slightly address the rumours and admitted 'you had to have an open mind' regarding signing players from the non-league but didn't comment on the player specifically. Sidibeh did make a move in to the professional game but instead headed up north of the border to Scotland.

The 25-year-old netted five goals in 15 games for St Johnstone as they finished fourth in the Scottish Premiership. His performances have not gone amiss with the wider football public as now three English Championship clubs chasing his signature.

According to Football Insider, Burnley, Derby County and Middlesbrough are just a number of clubs considering making an approach for the forward. French side FC Metz - relegated to Ligue 2 - are also keen and the quartet are now weighing up whether to make a bid.

Any transfer talk will be put on the back burner, however, as he has received a call-up to play international football. Sidibeh will walk out on to the international stage for the first time in his career this month after he was called up to represent the Gambian national team amid a tug-of-war with Senegal.

“I am really happy and delighted to be called up,” said Sidibeh.

“I think it is a dream for every player to play for their national country. I am really glad to get the opportunity."

“When I got the news through, I was then thinking: ‘Wow, this is unbelievable."

Gambia face Seychelles (June 6) and Gabon (June 11) as they bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup which is being held in Canada, Mexico and the United States of America.

Sidibeh added: "I am really proud and my family are too. They were really happy for me when I told them. They are really excited and hopefully I can play some part in the upcoming games.”

“It is good for me to be part of international football. There are a lot of experienced players and that can help me going forward.