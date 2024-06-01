Blackpool have only one more team than them who will rack up more miles on the road next season for the 2024/25 League One season.

Seasiders players, staff and supporters are set to travel more than 7,000 miles from Bloomfield Road and back this season when travelling on land. That's 2,818 miles more than Birmingham City who will have the least amount of travelling to do after their relegation from the Championship.

Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic are the two closest trips for Blackpool supporters this season. It's a 70-mile round trip to the Toughsheet Community Stadium to face Bolton and then it's just 3.4 miles more to get to the DW Stadium and back after playing Wigan Athletic. The furthest journey Blackpool will have to make this season is when they play newly promoted Crawley Town. It's a 558.3 mile round trip to the Broadfield Stadium.

Here thanks to Twitter page EFL Stats we can see which teams will do the least and most amount of travelling next season. This is how Blackpool’s 7,202 miles compares to the likes of Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Stockport County.

1 . Birmingham City Total distance to travel: 4,384. Average trip: 191 miles.

2 . Burton Albion Total distance to travel: 4,416. Average trip: 192 miles.

3 . Mansfield Town Total distance to travel: 4,557. Average trip: 198 miles.