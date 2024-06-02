Blackpool fans have been waiting patiently for news to arrive on the transfer front.

The Seasiders have been linked with a few players in the aftermath of their most recent season in League One. However, rumours and speculation is yet to be converted into new faces through the door at Bloomfield Road as supporters wait on Neil Critchley to make his moves.

Clubs in all three divisions of the EFL, though, have already been shaping their squads ahead of the new season and before the transfer window officially opens on June 14. Fleetwood have recently announced the arrival of released Seasider Matty Virtue. Meanwhile, Rotherham - under new boss Steve Evans - have been the most proactive so far, with the Millers’ move for former Coventry captain Liam Kelly their seventh new signing since their relegation from the Championship.

Not doubt, more will arrive at the New York Stadium before the transfer window closes in September. But with less than two weeks before trading officially begins, what business have clubs been doing while Blackpool wait to announce anything.