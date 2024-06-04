Blackpool join Rangers, Norwich City and Bournemouth in transfer race for Scottish star
Blackpool are one of four EFL clubs chasing the signature of Queens Park's Max Willoughby, according to a report in Scotland.
The Daily Record is reporting that Willoughby will come down to England this month to visit the Seasiders, Sheffield Wednesday and Reading who will all make a pitch for the teenager to join them.
His contract with Queen's Park has expired and because he signed an amateur youth form. As a result the Scottish club will receive no compensation which would allow the player to join whoever next on a free transfer.
Willoughby was linked with a move to Rangers in the January transfer window. His grandad Alex Willougby played for the Gers and was part of the side that reached the 1967 European Cup Winners Cup final. Bournemouth and Norwich City were also said to be interested, but he ended up signing for Queen's Park, who play in the second tier of Scottish football.
He came through the youth ranks at Motherwell and is a defender. He has been earmarked as one of Scotland's 'most exciting young talents'. As the youngster has not yet made his debut in senior level football, this is a signing that would be one for the future.
In other news, Blackpool's Women's team are recruiting new players for their squads. Trials will take place on Tuesday, June 4 between the hours of 7pm and 9pm on the 3G pitch at the Blackpool Sports Centre. Should anyone wish to register their interest, they are advised to fill out this form.
