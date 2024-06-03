Tyreece John-Jules (L) was at Blackpool in the 2021/22 season. He is now a free agent at 23-years-old. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Premier League runners-up Arsenal have released their retained list - and a former Blackpool player is among those leaving.

Former Blackpool forward Tyreece John-Jules is without a team this summer after his club made a decision on his future.

Premier League runners-up Arsenal have chosen not to extend John-Jules contract and he is now free to speak to other clubs. The Gunners published their retained list and John-Jules was among the 22 players to be leaving the Emirates Stadium this summer.

John-Jules was on loan at Blackpool during the 2021/22 season but failed to score in the 12 games he played in. His loan spell was cut short after discussing with manager Neil Critchley, who praised his attitude at the time.

“It’s not just about your ability, you have to then work to try and get back in the team and Tyreece did," said Critchley to Lancashire Live in January 2022.

“But he wasn’t getting the game time he wanted, so it was an honest conversation between us and Arsenal and it’s the right thing for him to try and play regularly somewhere else now.”

He dropped down to League One and joined Sheffield Wednesday but was limited to an 18-minute cameo with the Owls and he has remained in the third tier of English football ever since.

The Westminster-born striker joined Ipswich Town last season and scored three goals to help the Tractor Boys get promoted. He joined Derby County on a season-long loan in the 2023/24 season and netted twice for the Rams as he helped them win automatic promotion.

John-Jules had six loan spells in total during his time as a player at Everton. He netted once in seven games for Lincoln City in 2019/20 and then found his best form at Doncaster Rovers, bagging five goals in 21 games for Donny.