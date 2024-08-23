Charlie Adam was Blackpool’s talisman in the Championship and the Premier League. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Charlie Adam admits he's focused on his job at Fleetwood Town after being his name was brought up for the Blackpool job.

Earlier this week, the Seasiders parted company with head coach Neil Critchley with Richard Keogh placed in caretaker charge for this weekend’s fixture against Cambridge United. The search now begins for Critchley’s replacement with time of the essence as the summer transfer windows shuts next Friday (August 30).

"I'm in a great job,” said Adam to BBC Radio Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I'm in a position where I'm trying to build something. We've worked so hard over the summer to connect everything within the club.

“The group the players. The recruitment has been tough but we feel like we’ve done some good business. Apart from that, that’s it. I’m manager of Fleetwood Town, I’m proud to be here, I’ve been given an opportunity at this football club, and as far as I’m concerned I look forward to the game on Saturday now.”

Adam is highly regarded by the Bloomfield Road faithful after he helped inspire Blackpool to an unlikely promotion to the Premier League in 2010. He scored with a free-kick to get Blackpool on level terms against Cardiff City before Omerod's goal just before half-time clinched them promotion.

Since retiring, he took on the job of loans manager at Burnley, but was then appointed head coach of Fylde Coast rivals Fleetwood in December 2023. Adam was unable to stave off the threat of relegation as they finished 22nd, but this season have started brightly. They opened their League Two campaign with a win against Grimsby Town before claiming a scalp against West Brom and then last Sunday they drew 2-2 with promotion hopefuls Notts County.