Blackpool interim head coach Richard Keogh says he had a ‘good conversation’ with Neil Critchley following his departure on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old made 31 appearances in Tangerine under the ex-Seasiders head coach in the 2021/22 Championship campaign, and joined his former boss at Bloomfield Road this summer for his first coaching job after retiring from playing back in May.

Critchley was relieved of his duties on the Fylde Coast after suffering defeats to Crawley Town and Stockport County in the opening two games of the new League One season.

Keogh will be at the helm for Saturday’s trip to the Abbey Stadium to face Cambridge United, and states he spoke to the outgoing head coach soon after the decision on his future was made.

“It’s never a nice phone call when he tells you, but you just try to be there for him,” he said.

“It wasn’t a nice position for me either, but he was amazing with me, and I’ve loved working with him - he’s a great guy and I’ve learnt a lot during my short time with him.

“We had a good conversation and he’s someone I will speak to because we’ve got a really good relationship. It’s never easy but he’s a great man.

“He helped to bring me into the club, and I was enjoying learning from him because he’s clearly a very good coach, and an even better person.

“It’s never easy when someone you know like that loses their job - you don’t want to see those things happen.

“It’s something we’ve had to deal with, but our focus is now preparing the team for Cambridge.”

Keogh admits he has plenty of good memories of his time playing under Critchley during the ex-Liverpool figure’s first stint at Bloomfield Road, and hopes the Blackpool fans will remember him in a similar way.

“To win any promotion is difficult,” he added.

“We achieved that, and then stayed in the Championship the following season when I’m pretty sure everyone wrote us off.

“We had some memorable results: Fulham at home, Sheffield United away, even Bristol City away - these are memories that will live long with me as a player, and I’m sure it’s the same with the fans.

“No one can take that away. I like to think what he’s done for the football club, not just on the pitch but off, will be what he’s remembered for when time has passed.”