Blackpool legend Brett Ormerod has given his verdict on the sacking of Neil Critchley as the Seasiders head coach after only two games of the new League One season.

I’m shocked, it’s so early in the season - after only two games. It’s always sad to see a manager lose his job, as it’s extremely tough.

First and foremost, Neil Critchley is a fantastic person. He’s a very knowledgeable coach, and I’m yet to meet anyone who’s got a bad word to say about him.

He always went out of his way to me, and for that I’ll always be grateful. He was the first to welcome me through the doors with open arms.

From a personal point of view, I had a great relationship with him, and think he’s a superb bloke, but it’s a result business.

There was a lot of unrest at the end of last season, with the away form. I was delighted when he came back, but it didn’t seem to click, like it did the first time.

He had such a good time originally, you were just hoping he could come back and replicate it, but it’s not always the case.

There was a section of fans that weren’t for forgiving him for leaving in the first place, which is what you get in football.

He changed formation, and a lot of people weren’t having it. It seemed like Austin Powers, he’d lost his mojo.

He did what he believed in, and you live and die by the sword, and that goes for any manager. You do a job to the best of your ability, and you do what you think is right.

The thing with football, you don’t just have one boss, there’s thousands of them. You’re open to criticism and you can’t please everyone.

If you’re winning, then the world is a better place, but when you’re not it could be the worse place.

As the manager, the buck stops with you. Neil Critchley had his way of playing, and he stuck with it. It’s not stubbornness if you think you’re right.

It’s a tough job to do. The modern day supporters play Championship Manager and think it’s a breeze.

On a personal level, he’ll be frustrated. He was given all summer, he brought players in, and you don’t always hit the ground running.

It’s a shame really, but they’ve done it early on, so whoever they do bring in has a fantastic squad as well as plenty of time to mount a promotion push.

Who knows what goes in the minds of chairmen, but Simon Sadler must’ve thought there was enough unrest.

There is a bit of a doom and gloom atmosphere around the ground, which is down to the hangover of missing out last year, the season ticket prices, and the start they’ve had, so he might see it as an opportunity to turn the mood around.

It’s an important appointment, he’s got to get it spot on. Get it right, and you’re looking at a promotion-charged season, but if you don’t it could be a really long frustrating year.

The fact they waited until Wednesday makes me think they’ve already got someone lined up - that’s something only Simon Sadler knows.

On a personal level, I’d like to see an ex-Blackpool lad, someone who has been involved with the club and knows how it runs.

Big Evo (Ian Evatt) has a big job to do at Bolton and Chas (Charlie Adam) has just got his feet under the table at Fleetwood, but you never know. Nothing surprises me in football, I’ve seen all sorts happen.

I’d like to think they’ll appoint someone sooner rather than later for the stability of the club and to give the person maximum opportunity.