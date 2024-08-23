Blackpool interim boss hints at how he wants to play ahead of Cambridge United test

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool interim boss Richard Keogh states he’s determined to produce a positive display this weekend in order to claim the club’s first league win of the season.

Sacked manager Neil Critchley came under regular criticism from Seasiders fans for his use of a 3-5-2 system, and the lack of attacking threat present in the side.

Back-to-back defeats to Crawley Town and Stockport County at the start of the current campaign proved to be the end for the ex-Liverpool figure, after last season’s eighth place finish in League One.

Discussing his plans for Blackpool’s trip to the Abbey Stadium to face Cambridge United, Keogh said: “When you approach any game you look at where you can hurt the opposition, but from my point of view it comes down to the training and how you perform.

“Sometimes as a player you’ve just got to take on that responsibility. I’ll prepare the team to win the game, and there’ll be things I’ll be looking for the team to do and implement.

“You just try to put things in place in a short period, but I’m excited about it and the lads have trained really well. We’re just looking forward to the game, you win a lot of the time on the training pitch.

“You go through so many different things in how you want to prepare the team - I learnt a lot from Neil (Critchley) in that sense because he’s a great coach.

“I’ve been working hard and seeing what it can look like, but my focus is on bringing a really positive performance, that can hopefully give us a positive result, and that’s what I’ve tried to do so far.”