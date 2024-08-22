Blackpool faithful name who they want in charge at Bloomfield Road following Neil Critchley sacking - with one person dominating
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Seasiders have made the decision to part ways with Neil Critchley following a disappointing start to the campaign.
Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Stockport County proved to be the 45-year-old’s final game in charge of the club, with the result following a 2-1 loss away to Crawley Town on the opening weekend.
Critchley was initially with Blackpool between 2020 and 2022, during which time he guided the club to the Championship via the play-offs.
After leaving the Fylde Coast to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa, the ex-Liverpool youth coach returned to Bloomfield Road last summer, but failed to replicate his past success, with the Seasiders finishing eighth in League One.
Since the news of Critchley’s sacking, supporters have taken to social media to name the coaches they want in charge.
Here’s some of the responses:
Susan Adams: “(Ian) Holloway or (Stephen) Dobbie.”
Michael Capman Reed: “Dobbie.”
Tony Gilpin: “Give it Dobbs.”
Joe Berry: “Dobbie every day of the week - twice on a Sunday.”
Paul Banger Williams: “Holloway.”
Michael Walsh: “(Richie) Wellens, Thommo (Steve Thompson) and (Richard) Keogh.”
Steve Huntley: “Charlie Adam with Dobbie at no. 2.”
Jd Sherlock: “Adam and Dobbie ain’t ready. Wellens all day out of them three.”
Gareth Gerrard: “Dobbie for me. Won us two away Championship games and almost kept us up. He’s loyal and his few games in charge got me off my seat.”
Robert Johnson: “Has to be Dobbie, he will turn this team around.”
Alan Michael Taylor: “Dobbie, but then again I think the club will have someone else in mind in order to act so quickly. Whoever it is... we want exciting and attacking football.”
Jamie May: “Dobbie, give the guy a go.”
Anthony Cook: “Someone with no past connection to the club.”
Pete Roberts: “Fylde manager Chris Beech has performed miracles, but Dobbie or King Charlie.”
Alan James Kilbride: “Wellens, Dobbie, (Ian Evatt) or Charlie Adam.”
Steve Dunthorne: “Pete Wild, Scott Lindsey, would Wellens take it? Dobbie perhaps deserves a chance.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.