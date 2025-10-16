Blackpool take on Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

St. Pauli loanee Scott Banks is set to be back in contention for Blackpool this weekend.

The Seasiders welcome Wycombe Wanderers to Bloomfield Road, as they look to pick up a vital three points, with just two wins under their belt in 12 League One outings so far this season.

Banks has only featured three times in Tangerine since his Deadline Day move to Bloomfield Road, after suffering an ankle injury last month.

During his brief time on the Fylde Coast so far, the winger has been able to display some positive signs.

The 24-year-old has played for a range of clubs throughout his career so far. After progressing through the ranks of Dundee United as a youngster, he joined Crystal Palace in 2020 - and was loaned out to the likes of Dunfermline Athletic and Bradford City during his time at Selhurst Park.

His final temporary move away from South London was with St. Pauli, with that move being made permanent last summer.

Latest on Banks

Scott Banks

Blackpool interim coach Stephen Dobbie is looking forward to welcoming Banks back to action following his return to training this week.

“Since he’s been here, we’ve not seen a lot of him, but the first thing we did see was his character,” he said.

“On and off the training field he is a cracking guy. The work he’s put in to get back quickly has been brilliant so hopefully can come through and be ready for selection on Friday.

“He’s a fit lad, and he’s been working on the grass for the last two weeks with the physios and the sport scientists.

“I’ve known him for quite a while because he played in Scotland. He came in and made an impact, working hard every day. It’ll be good to have him back.

Other injury issues

George Honeyman

Despite Banks’ return to contention, the Seasiders still have six players out of action - with James Husband, George Honeyman, Niall Ennis, Danny Imray, Dale Taylor and Hayden Coulson all currently unavailable.

“We got no injuries in Tuesday night’s game, which was a plus point,” Dobbie added.

“It’ll be at least a week until George Honeyman starts training again, he’s been out a little bit longer. It’s a muscle injury so you’ve got to be a little bit careful with that.

“Hopefully sooner rather than later we’ll have our important players back.

“It is what it is. We’ve got players on the injury table that would be pushing for a start, but we’ve got to get the lads who are fit ready for Saturday.”