Blackpool's Shayne Lavery makes his return for Northern Ireland during friendly win against Luxembourg

The 23-year-old was missing for Northern Ireland’s last two international windows in October and November through injury.

But now back to full fitness, the striker was duly recalled to Ian Baraclough’s squad for his side’s double header of friendlies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lavery was named in Northern Ireland’s starting line-up for Friday night’s trip to Luxembourg, which ended 3-1 to the visitors.

Earning his ninth cap, the Seasider was withdrawn midway through the second-half and replaced by Oxford United’s Gavin Whyte, who scored his country’s third goal.

The former Linfield man will now be aiming to make his 10th appearance for his country when Northern Ireland return to Belfast next week.

Baraclough’s side host Hungary at Windsor Park on Tuesday night.

Lavery made his ninth appearance for Northern Ireland last night

Northern Ireland have already missed out on qualification for this year’s World Cup in Qatar having finished third in their group behind Switzerland and Italy.

Lavery is enjoying an impressive debut season with Neil Critchley’s side, having scored 10 goals in league and cup.

He is the club’s leading goalscorer, two ahead of both Josh Bowler and Gary Madine.

The 21-year-old has been capped six times by the Under-21 side but has yet to make his senior bow.