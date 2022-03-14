Senior Northern Ireland call-up for Fleetwood star Paddy Lane

It continues a remarkable breakthrough season for the outstanding 20-year-old, signed from non-league Hyde United last summer.

Lane has scored five goals in 30 League One appearances, with eight assists.

Fleetwood Town forward Paddy Lane during the Sky Bet League One match between Burton Albion and Fleetwood Town at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton upon Trent, England on 12 March 2022. Photo by Sam Fielding / PMi.

A Sky Bet League on player of the month nominee for February, Lane was also named in the EFL's best under-21 11.

Having already represented his country at Under-21 level, Lane will link up with the senior squad in Belfast on Sunday ahead of their games away to Luxembourg (Friday 25) and at home against Hungary (Tuesday 29).

Lane told the club website: “It’s great to be recognised individually for what I’ve been doing but I wouldn’t be in this position without the team. It’s good for me but I’m just trying to keep my head down and keep working hard.

“I’ve always believed in myself, as I know I can play to the best of my ability at all times. I’ve been getting assists and recently I’ve just been finding myself in those positions and I’ve been buzzing about scoring a few.

"I know what’s expected of me on the football pitch and I’m loving every minute of it so far.”