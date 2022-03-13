Stephen Crainey: Fleetwood players must learn to stick to their jobs

The Cod Army squandered a commanding two-goal cushion as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at Burton Albion.

Adedeji Oshilaja’s own goal and Blackburn loanee Daniel Butterworth’s first for the club put the visitors two ahead before the hour.

Another difficult afternoon for Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey at Burton Albion

Oumar Niasse pulled one back before Louis Moult levelled with six minutes to go.

But it didn’t end there as Niasse struck in stoppage-time to inflict a painful loss on Crainey’s charges, who have lost four on the bounce and are without a win in 11.

Head coach Crainey said: “We’re disappointed obviously.

“Going 2-0 up away from home we should be winning the game.

“I thought we looked comfortable at that point as well.

“We need to see games through and get over the line, and it’s frustrating we didn’t do that.

“Hopefully we can cut out our mistakes and start winning games between now and the end of the season.

“It’s not like Burton cut us open – it was second phases from set-plays.

"We’re not sticking to our jobs but we’ve got to keep going, that’s the reality of it.

“We need to show that little bit of cuteness and cleverness to get over the line and that will come.

“I thought we had a few good chances down the other end to kill the game, which we never took.”

Fleetwood still have at least one game in hand on all the clubs below them and head to Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday.