Burton 3 Fleetwood 2: Brewers fightback stuns Town

Dan Butterworth doubles the Fleetwood lead at Burton Picture: SAM FIELDING / PRiME MEDIA IMAGES

The travelling Cod Army, whose last league victory came in mid-January, opened the scoring early on through Deji Oshilaja’s bizarre own goal and added a second when substitute Dan Butterworth converted with his first touch.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side, who entered the fixture after five outings without victory, handed themselves a lifeline when ex-Everton forward Oumar Niasse scored his first goal for the club.

After a second half onslaught from the home side, the Cods’ defence eventually succumbed to the pressure with Louis Moult levelling late on before Niasse completed a dramatic turnaround in the last minute.

Making three changes from the 3-1 defeat away at Sunderland in midweek, Fleetwood started firmly in the ascendency and nearly took the lead inside five minutes.

Young forwards Ged Garner and Cian Hayes combined well before the former struck a fierce goal-bound effort only for stopper Ben Garratt to get down quickly to save.

The visitors’ bright start was rewarded inside 18 minutes in unusual fashion after a Barry Baggley free-kick wreaked havoc in the Brewers’ box.

Keeper Garratt inadvertently punched the set-piece on to his own defender Deji Oshilaja, with the ball deflecting off the latter and looping into an empty net.

Despite the visitors’ tight control on the fixture, Burton nearly scored an undeserved leveller when Jonny Smith was found in acres of space, but the winger’s effort struck the post to the relief of Stephen Crainey and his side.

Deep into four minutes of added time – due to Danny Andrew’s early exit through injury – Niasse forced a vital block from Paddy Lane as the Cod Army reached the interval with a slender lead.

However, the home side could not sustain their dominance after the restart and Fleetwood took advantage thanks to an inspired change by boss Crainey.

As the impressive Garner departed shortly before the hour mark, his replacement Butterworth made an immediate impact, converting a Hayes cross with his very first touch.

The visitors’ celebrations proved short-lived, with Niasse halving the deficit a matter of minutes later.

As Conor Shaughnessy’s header struck the crossbar, Kieran O’Hara – making his debut at the home of his former side – pulled off a miraculous initial save only for the former Senegal international to finish at the third time of asking on the rebound.

Butterworth spurned two glorious chances from close range to restore Fleetwood’s two goal advantage, and his wastefulness in front of goal was eventually punished.

With less than six minutes to play, Louis Moult took a leaf out of Butterworth’s book and scored with his first touch after entering the fray as Burton rallied late on.

However, Hasselbaink’s side were not content with just a point as they completed a remarkable turnaround in the 90th minute, when Niasse added his second to shellshock Crainey’s Cod Army.

The result means Fleetwood’s winless run extends to 11 matches and they are outside of the relegation zone on goal-difference.

Burton: Garratt; Brayford (Moult 82’), Hughes, Oshilaja, Hamer; Mancienne (Saydee 60’), Shaughnessy; Smith, Lakin (Gilligan 60’), Chapman; Niasse.

Fleetwood: O’Hara; Johnston, Nsiala, Johnson, Andrew (Biggins 7); Boyle, Baggley, Lane; Morris (Thiam 64), Garner (Butterworth 56), Hayes.