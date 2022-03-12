Fleetwood Town WILL win some of their upcoming League One games says head coach Stephen Crainey

With just a point in it, the Cod Army must pick up points to make sure that they will be in League One next season.

Crainey is not getting drawn in by the stresses of teetering above the drop, instead he is focusing purely on his next game – Burton Albion.

“Our full focus is on Burton on Saturday - a tough game but we're going to try and go there and get the win,” he said.

Fleetwood Town Head Coach Stephen Crainey alongside assistant Barry Nicholson.

"I'm really looking forward to the game, we have a plan for how we're going to win it and hopefully the players can execute on the day. Ideally you want to play well in the game and win the three points but if it takes a scrappy game to get the win then I'll take that.

"I want a good performance and the quality to be there at the same time.

"If we keep playing the way that we have been playing then things will change, I'm sure of it.

"It's easy for me to say that we're going to win games of football because it is hard to do that, but I genuinely believe we are going to do that and it's only a matter of time before that luck changes.

"Hopefully that's going to be Saturday. I've got no qualms about the way the group has been applying themselves and I'm hoping that luck will change on Saturday.”

Burton have lost four of their last five games but sees a bit of his own side in their recent misfortune.

Going to the Pirelli Stadium, Crainey knows an away game comes with its own added challenges.

He said: "I've watched them in their last couple of games and it's a bit like us, it's not just dropping for them.

"That's football and I'm sure Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink will have them fired up for us coming into their place.

"We're under no illusions as to how tough it is going to be.

"They're a good, solid League One side. They're physical so we need to match that for starters.

"They've got good all-round qualities and good individual players, you need to be wary of that.”