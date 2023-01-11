Blackpool's latest transfer state of play as fans yearn for Leeds United loanee to move permanently

Head coach Michael Appleton remains on the lookout for further acquisitions though and is hopeful of more movement this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after Saturday’s FA Cup win against Nottingham Forest, Appleton told The Gazette another couple of signings could be on their way this week, although he couldn’t guarantee they would be available to face Watford at the weekend.

After bringing in two wide men, attention now turns to central defence and defensive midfield – something Appleton strongly hinted at after Saturday’s cup tie.

The Seasiders are likely to keep their options open though and were linked with a forward on Tuesday in the form of Manchester United’s highly-rated youngster Charlie McNeill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They weren’t the only ones linked, which usually suggests a player’s agent is busy getting their client’s name out there, but it’s understood reports United are willing to loan out their 19-year-old are correct.

Two of the other clubs involved, Ipswich Town and Preston North End, have since bolstered their forward options which seems to rule them out. Barnsley and Millwall were the other two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Appleton is expecting further movement at Bloomfield Road this week

Given Blackpool already have six loanees on their books, one more than the five permitted in a match-day squad under EFL rules, fans have understandably displayed cynicism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Appleton has already gone on record saying he’s happy to have more than five loans in his 25-man squad to ensure he’s got the numbers and squad depth, something that’s not always been the case this season as a result of all the injuries.

He’s also not ruled out a current loanee (or two) returning to their parent clubs, so it looks like everything remains up in the air at this moment in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another factor to take into account is that Appleton has previously suggested the club could look to turn one or two of their loan moves into permanent ones if the conditions were right.

“There's nothing wrong with bringing players in on loan where potentially they might be permanent signings down the line,” he said after the summer window closed in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That has happened at both my previous clubs and it's something I won't rule out with players that we do bring on loan. It's happened many times and sometimes it's just the right thing at the right time for both parties."

That brings us on nicely to Ian Poveda, who has enjoyed a remarkable upturn in form since the return from the World Cup break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old has played particularly well during the last three or four games where he’s starred in a slightly different role as a number 10, where he’s been able to get on the ball and use his dribbling ability and trickery to terrify opposition defences.

A cheeky comment from teammate Jordan Gabriel, replying to a Poveda post on Instagram, has sparked speculation the Leeds United loanee could be about to sign permanently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sign the contract bro”, Gabriel commented alongside a tangerine emoji (yes, this is really what it’s come to).

If there is any truth in this and it’s not just Gabriel being mischievous, a big stumbling block would be Poveda’s wages, which are understood to be sizeable. It’s likely the winger would have to either take a big wage cut or Leeds might have to pay off his contract, which expires in the summer of 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poveda is well down the pecking order at Elland Road though and it’s understood Leeds would be happy to move him on as long as they were adequately compensated.

In terms of other names that have been bandied about, Matt Clarke is one that has done the rounds in the past week or so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old is currently making his way back from injury at Middlesbrough but could be made available for loan.

The defender, who was voted player of the season at West Brom last year, is a player that would fit the bill for what Blackpool need in central defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another defender to be linked is Mattie Pollock (which is a great name given he began his career with Grimsby).

The 21-year-old, who is now at Watford, has been linked with a whole host of clubs including Barnsley, Burton Albion, Charlton Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday and Shrewsbury Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, midfielder Loreintz Rosier – a player The Gazette exclusively revealed was of interest to Blackpool during the summer – is also a name getting plenty of traction among supporters.

But as of last week it’s understood there had been no contact with his Portuguese club Estoril, who are looking for just shy of £900,000 despite their player being out of contract in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad