Blackpool hopeful of two more signings this week as Michael Appleton weighs up permanent and loan deals

The Seaisders have already enjoyed a strong start to the January transfer window, bringing in Morgan Rogers from Manchester City and sealing Josh Bowler’s return.

The early signings instilled some much-needed positivity among the fanbase which was then only helped by Saturday’s 4-1 FA Cup win against Nottingham Forest.

When asked if their third round win will instil his side with the confidence to go on a run in the league, Appleton said: “We’ll know in the next month or so.

“This win and the two signings have come at a great time for us. Sometimes the timing can be key.

“Hopefully we’ll get another couple of players through the door next week and then hopefully it’s onwards and upwards.”

Appleton didn’t commit to when the new arrivals are likely to be announced when probed by The Gazette.

Michael Appleton is hoping Blackpool can add to their squad once again this week

“Whether they’re going to come in and start against Watford or be able to start is another question,” he added.

“But there’s a couple of players that would be nice if we can get them over the line at some point this week.”

At the moment the Seasiders have six loan players on their books, one more than is permitted in a match-day squad.

Appleton has previously suggested he’s willing to have more than five on the books though just in case of any injury problems.

But Pool’s head coach gave little away when asked if the next additions are likely to be permanent deals or more loans.

“We’re never going to shut the door on loans because from an injury point of view it’s been difficult at times,” Appleton said.

“But permanent signings would be a preference if possible.”

Having already strengthened the forward line with two new wide men, attention is now likely to focus further down the pitch in defence and in midfield – with a centre-back and a defensive midfielder likely to be high on the agenda.