Blackpool roar back to winning ways in style with emphatic FA Cup win against Nottingham Forest

Goals from Marvin Ekpiteta, Ian Poveda, CJ Hamilton and Jerry Yates helped secure Michael Appleton’s first win since October, ending their nine-game winless run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders had to ride their luck at times, with their Premier League opposition squandering some gilt-edged chances in both halves, although they did add a late consolation courtesy of Ryan Yates.

But the hosts otherwise put the visitors to the sword in the second-half with an array of clinical finishing, Hamilton’s the pick of the bunch capping off an excellent individual display.

He was far from the only man to impress though, with Ian Poveda and Shayne Lavery also catching the eye while the back four held firm with some rearguard defending to keep Forest at bay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Blackpool’s bread and butter remains retaining their Championship status, this win should do wonders for their confidence after a tricky few months.

It also caps off a positive week for the club in the transfer market, with Morgan Rogers and the returning Josh Bowler arriving to inject some much-needed quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marvin Ekpiteta got Blackpool up and running

Blackpool made two changes to their side from their New Year’s Day draw against Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Lyons was handed his Blackpool debut at right-back in place of Callum Connolly, who served his one-match suspension.

Elsewhere, Jake Beesley was brought into the side to replace Gary Madine, who missed out with a groin injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

January loan signing Morgan Rogers started the game on the bench where he was joined by top goalscorer Jerry Yates.

Luke Garbutt, Jordan Gabriel, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini and Keshi Anderson are all out injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowler, who was ineligible to face his parent club, was paraded out onto the pitch prior to kick-off, receiving healthy applause from both the home and away ends.

Steve Cooper’s side changed their whole side from the 1-0 Premier League win at Southampton, but despite the 11 changes their side still possessed plenty of quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game’s first chance came Blackpool’s way though as James Husband flashed a volley just wide of the far post after exchanging a quick one-two down the left flank.

Forest hit back with a presentable opening of their own as full-back Neco Williams drilled a low shot just wide after cutting in from the right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marvin Ekpiteta endured a couple of nervy defensive moments early on but he made an impact at the other end of the pitch to give Blackpool a 17th-minute lead.

It followed some impressive work down the left by CJ Hamilton, who beat his man for pace before causing all sorts of problems in the box with his left-wing cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forest failed to clear their lines which resulted in a spot of pinball in their box before Ekpiteta was in the right place at the right time to prod home.

The away side came within inches of levelling matters just seven minutes later though, Emmanuel Dennis thundering an arrowed effort against the crossbar after the ball had ricocheted kindly for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Premier League outfit squandered another good opportunity to draw themselves level when Sam Surridge skewed wide into the side netting after taking the ball past Jordan Thorniley.

Forest upped the tempo during the final 10 minutes of the first-half, with Williams going close with another rasping drive that Chris Maxwell did well to parry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home fans were calling for Forest’s Jack Colback to be sent off on the stroke of half-time when he clattered into James Husband, but referee James Linington opted for a yellow only.

The Seasiders were given a big let-off at the start of the second-half when Surridge somehow failed to hit the target from all of six yards out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another presentable chance went begging for the visitors when Lewis O’Brien skewed wide when well placed from Harry Toffolo’s cutback.

The Seasiders were almost the victims of their own downfall when Charlie Patino gave the ball away deep into his own half, allowing Gustavo Scarpa to slip in Dennis - but Ekpiteta somehow recovered to make an excellent and much-needed last-ditch block.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Against the run of play, Blackpool almost doubled their lead on the hour mark when the impressive Poveda almost caught Wayne Hennessey out with a 25-yard effort which nestled on the roof of the net.

Forest clearly didn’t heed the warning because just two minutes later the Seasiders doubled their lead - and it was Poveda who deservedly got his name on the scoresheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a terrible goal to concede from Forest’s point of view, although Blackpool won’t have cared less.

Jerry Yates, just off the bench for Beesley, was gifted the ball by Williams, but showed great unselfishness to tee the ball up for Poveda to scramble home in front of the jubilant North Stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forest continued to heap pressure on the Blackpool defence but they continued to lack composure in front of goal.

Surridge, the main guilty party, somehow failed to convert once again when the ball was played back to him, clipping the top of the crossbar after being left unmarked eight yards out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were made to pay only a few seconds later when Blackpool continued their impressive array of clinical finishing, as they added a third.

CJ Hamilton was the man to get it, emphatically slamming home with a first-time effort after being teed up by Kenny Dougall’s clever ball over the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yates missed a great chance to rub salt into Forest’s wounds six minutes from time when he skewed wide right in front of goal after being slipped in by Poveda.

He made amends in the 87th minute when he added fourth with another clinical finish, side-footing into the back of the net in off the crossbar after being left completely unmarked inside the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It could easily have been five with Poveda going close to a second in the final minute of normal time, only to be denied by Hennessey at his near post.

TEAMS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool: Maxwell, Lyons, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Husband (Thompson), Patino (Dougall), Carey, Lavery, Poveda, Hamilton (Rogers), Beesley (Yates)

Subs not used: Grimshaw, J. Moore, Williams, Squires, Trusty

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forest: Hennessey, Cook, Williams (Mbe Soh), Colback, O’Brien (Johnson), Toffolo, McKenna, Scarpa, Fewster (Yates), Dennis, Surridge

Subs not used: Henderson, Worrall, Mangala, Hammond, Lodi, Esapa

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee: James Linington