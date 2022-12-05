The Seasiders held previous interest in the 24-year-old during the summer but a move never materialised.

With the Estoril man out of contract at the end of the season, his Portuguese club are willing to sanction a sale.

However, The Gazette understands the Frenchman is not necessarily a prime target for the Seasiders and any move could cost them in the region of €1m (roughly £860,000).

There is also interest from a club based in Germany.

Rosier currently plays his football in the top tier of Portuguese football. He’s made 12 appearances this season, seven as a defensive midfielder and a further five as a traditional central midfielder.

Standing at 6ft 2ins, the Paris-born man is known for his aerial ability as well as his tough tackling in the middle of the park.

The Seasiders previously took a look at Rosier during the summer transfer window

Stats show Rosier has averaged 2.66 tackles per game this season, which is higher than any Blackpool player has managed. Kenny Dougall is the closest with an average of 2.3 tackles per game.

While the Seasiders are currently well stocked in central midfield in terms of numbers, they’ve long chased a marquee signing in that position.

The club targeted Cameron Brannagan once again during the summer while moves for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Dan Barlaser also fell by the wayside.

Dele-Bashiru, like Rosier, is also out of contract at Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the season with the two parties still yet to agree on new terms.

Head coach Michael Appleton is especially in need of a more defensively-minded midfielder with Kevin Stewart still out injured.

While Liam Bridcutt has recovered from a recent hamstring injury, the 33-year-old is only on a short-term contract and has suffered fairly regular injury problems in the last couple of seasons.

Rosier began his career with Saint-Brice FC in 2015 before spending a season with Paris FC’s reserve team in the fifth tier of French football.

After a season with FC Sochaux’s reserve team, Rosier moved to Portuguese club Vitoria SC in 2018, again starting with the club’s B Team.