The Seasiders make their long-awaited return to Championship action on Saturday when they host Birmingham City at Bloomfield Road.

After enjoying a month off to recharge the batteries, Michael Appleton’s side will be desperate to get back to winning ways after suffering four straight defeats before the World Cup break.

Another defeat on their return would mean a fifth straight loss, a run Blackpool haven’t endured for seven years when they lost seven games in a row during their League One relegation campaign, albeit two were in cup competitions.

A 2-0 defeat to Port Vale on November 24, 2015 was the last time they suffered a fifth straight league defeat.

But there will be renewed optimism among Appleton’s squad that they can return with a bang against Birmingham to lift themselves out of the relegation zone.

The break has allowed Blackpool to get some key players back to fitness, with the likes of James Husband, Liam Bridcutt, Lewis Fiorini and Jake Beesley all hoping to be in contention after recovering from injuries.

Pool will also hope to have Jordan Thorniley back available after he missed the 2-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic before the break through concussion.

As it currently stands, Saturday’s game against Birmingham is due to kick off at 3pm, although that is subject to change.

That’s because all EFL sides have been given the option to bring forward their kick-off times to avoid a potential clash with England’s World Cup quarter-final against France, which gets underway at 7pm.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Rotherham United’s home game against Bristol City has already been brought forward to 12.30pm to avoid a potential clash.

The Lancashire derby between Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End also kicks off at 12 noon, although that’s because it has been picked for Sky Sports coverage.

Fixtures in League One and Two have also been moved, however.