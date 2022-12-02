New sporting director Chris Badlan explains his decision to leave Coventry City for Blackpool

The Sky Blues’ former head of recruitment begins his first day of work at Bloomfield Road today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It feels fantastic to be here, I can’t wait to get going,” he told Tangerine TV.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind week to 10 days let’s say, but to get things sorted and get going, it’s something I wanted to get my teeth stuck into.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From the outside you can see the way Blackpool are heading. Obviously they had their issues previously and the new owner has come in and from afar you can see what’s going on.

“When I got approached, I had a conversation with them and they were talking about the longevity of the club, the new training ground and all the plans that are in place. That’s something I really want to be a part of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Badlan is joined by Stuart Benthom, who also makes the move from Coventry

“The importance of trying to build a footballing philosophy/DNA here is really important and it’s something I want to get involved with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to have a close working relationship with Ben (Mansford) and the owner (Simon Sadler), so it’s something that really excites me.

“The stability that is here now is very important to me and it allows us the grounds to hopefully build something special here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Badlan had plenty of success at his previous club, overseeing a period of success on and off the pitch which coincided with two promotions under Mark Robins.

During that time, the 39-year-old helped bring in the likes of Gustavo Hamer, Callum O’Hare and Viktor Gyokeres, three players that are likely to be sold on for big money in the not-too-distant future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I loved it. It’s a club that will always be close to me,” he added.

“When I move to a club you become a fan. It was the same at Wolves because I still follow all their results and at Coventry it’s exactly the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Looking back, I had a great time with good people and good players. It was just a really good time.

“But I just felt with this opportunity and some of the other things going on at Coventry at the moment that this is the perfect opportunity for me to make that next step.

Advertisement Hide Ad