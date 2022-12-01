Significant update emerges about the chances of Blackpool recalling Owen Dale from Portsmouth

Pompey boss Danny Cowley recently expressed concerns the Seasiders might look to recall the 24-year-old in January.

But our sister paper the Portsmouth News is now reporting the League One side are upbeat about their chances of keeping the winger on the South Coast beyond the upcoming transfer window.

Dale has performed well for Portsmouth, scoring once and creating three assists during his 20 appearances.

But Pompey fans began to express concerns about his future after Michael Appleton suggested he couldn’t rule out a potential recall in January.

“I’m mindful that the FA Cup game is early January, so we will review the squad we’ve got and potential players coming in,” Appleton told The Gazette.

“The reality is, there are a lot of games in that short period of time before the FA Cup tie, so if we feel we need to freshen things up and those guys are available and they don’t remain with the clubs they’re at right now for whatever reason, then at least we’re keeping our options open.

Pompey are reportedly confident of keeping Dale at Fratton Park

“As it stands at the minute, that’s not me saying players are going to be called back or anything, it’s just giving ourselves half a chance just in case we find ourselves in a similar situation to what we are right now.”

When he made the comments last month, the Seasiders’ squad had been depleted by injuries, illness and suspension.

With that in mind, Blackpool denied Dale permission to play for Portsmouth in the opening two rounds of the FA Cup to ensure he didn’t become cup tied. The same action was also taken with Doug Tharme, who is currently on loan with Accrington Stanley.

However, it’s understood Appleton is “broadly happy” with the winger staying where he is as long as Blackpool have the numbers to cope with any future injury crisis.