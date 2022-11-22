Fiorini has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since August while Beesley has yet to kick a ball this season due to a fractured foot.

But the duo will fly out to South-Eastern Spain for a six-day training camp as Michael Appleton’s side step-up their preparations ahead of their return to action on Saturday, December 10 against Birmingham City.

Liam Bridcutt, meanwhile, is also closing in on a return to training after picking up a hamstring injury during the derby win against Preston North End last month.

“This break is a little bit new to us at this time of year, but we’ll head off for a change of scenery in a slightly warmer climate,” Appleton told the club’s official website.

“It will allow us a little more time on the training field, to have some down time with the players and get a few more back training.

“Jake Beesley is going to be with us. He’s started training this week and should be pretty much up and running. Lewis Fiorini we expect to be training with us at the back end of the week.

“If Liam Bridcutt is not back with the group this week, then he should be involved at some point next week.”

Pool still have injury concerns over a handful of other names.

Jordan Gabriel (knee), Kevin Stewart (metatarsal) and Keshi Anderson (hamstring) are all likely to remain out until the New Year.

The club, meanwhile, provided no update on James Husband, who suffered a hamstring injury against Middlesbrough before the World Cup break.

At the time Appleton said he hoped the defender would be back involved on their return.

In other news, the Seasiders have also confirmed a new face on their coaching staff in the form of Andy Hodgens.

He makes the move to Bloomfield Road from Tranmere Rovers to take on the role of first-team lead sports scientist.

