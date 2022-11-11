Blackpool boss Michael Appleton issues fresh injury update ahead of crunch Wigan Athletic clash

The defender hobbled off with a hamstring injury on Tuesday night during the 3-0 defeat to Middlesbrough.

The 28-year-old is now facing a spell on the sidelines, although it’s hoped he could be involved once the Seasiders return from their international break on December 10.

“He’s not particularly great,” Appleton told The Gazette.

“Put it this way, he should be fine for the Birmingham game in December but he certainly won’t be available for Saturday.

“I’ve got no problems saying that in terms of wanting to keep things close to my chest, because when anyone gets a hamstring injury it’s very rare you see them get turned over within three or four days.

“It’s a shame, it’s not ideal, but if we can have him and the likes of Lewis Fiorini, Jake Beesley, Liam Bridcutt etc available then that will certainly put us in a stronger position.”

James Husband will miss tomorrow's trip to the DW Stadium with a hamstring injury

Jordan Thorniley is likely to miss out again against Wigan due to concussion protocol, but Callum Connolly comes back into the frame after serving a one-match ban.

But the Seasiders will still be without at least eight first-team players at the DW Stadium, many of them key members who would be in the running for a starting role had they been fit.

“I’m conscious not trying to moan or make excuses, but it’s been a difficult time for everyone with injuries and illness,” Appleton added.

“They are what they are though, we’re not making it up or trying to be clever.

“All I hope is that in five weeks’ time when we play Birmingham on December 10, potentially we could have five new players or five different players to the ones we have on Saturday.

“It’s almost like going into a window, whether it’s January or a summer window, and signing five new players because ultimately two or three of those players we’re talking about we’ve not seen for the majority of the season.

“Those type of numbers and getting those type of players back will make a big difference to giving us an opportunity to win.”

Scans on Keshi Anderson’s hamstring injury also confirmed what the Seasiders had suspected, meaning the winger – who had only just returned from another injury to make his first appearance of the season – could now be out until the New Year.

“It’s a grade two, as we thought,” Appleton said.