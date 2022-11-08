Blackpool's midweek woes continue with shambolic defeat to Middlesbrough to lose for the third game running

Michael Appleton’s men, ravaged by injuries, illness and suspensions, were never at the races and were lucky not to lose by six or seven.

Fatigued or not, there was simply no excuse for such a laboursome display - one that ended with taunting “ole” chants from the visiting fans as the home ends emptied alarmingly quickly.

Chris Maxwell conceded a contentious penalty, but it made little difference to the end result

The result means the Seasiders have now only won one of the eight midweek games they’ve played in league and cup this season.

But more alarmingly, it sees them drop down to 21st place ahead of the six-pointer against fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Thankfully that fixture is Blackpool’s last before the one-month World Cup break, a break that couldn’t come soon enough for Appleton’s tired and weary men.

Michael Appleton was able to name a relatively strong squad despite his Blackpool squad being depleted by injuries, illness and suspension.

Five of the six players struck down with a bug were included in the squad, while Stuart Moore - Blackpool’s number three goalkeeper - would have been left out anyway.

Nevertheless, the Seasiders were still without eight first-team players, but it could have certainly been a lot worse with question marks over 14 prior to kick-off.

Callum Connolly missed the game through suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the season against Luton Town on Saturday.

Jordan Thorniley also missed out through concussion protocol, while Keshi Anderson (hamstring), Jordan Gabriel (knee), Kevin Stewart (metatarsal), Liam Bridcutt (hamstring), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) and Jake Beesley (fractured foot) are all injured.

Pool made three changes from Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Luton, as Dom Thompson, Sonny Carey and Theo Corbeanu came into the side.

Thorniley, Connolly and CJ Hamilton were the three to drop out.

Blackpool produced the first shot on goal after four minutes, as Theo Corbeanu dragged a low shot harmlessly wide of the near post.

James Husband, playing against one of his former sides, was forced to walk an early tightrope after picking up an early yellow card for a cynical foul on Chuba Akpom.

The defender was required to make an important block a few moments later as the visitors began to take the initiative.

Husband got his head in the way of Isaiah Jones’ goalbound shot before being forced to turn a dangerous cross behind for a corner.

There wasn’t anything Husband could do to stop Boro taking the lead in the 16th minute though.

It was a cleverly constructed goal from Boro’s point of view, but it was far too easy from Blackpool’s as a deep cross was headed back into the danger area by Marcuss Forss for Jones to slot home from six yards out.

Chris Maxwell was far too hesitant in his six-yard box once again, initially coming to claim the cross before backing off - causing confusion among his centre backs.

The Seasiders remained on the back foot as Michael Carrick’s side pushed for a quick second.

Maxwell was forced to sprint off his line to beat Forss to a long ball over the top before he watched on as the same man fizzed a powerful low shot inches wide of his upright.

Blackpool continued to cause themselves problems, inviting more and more pressure on themselves with some slack defending.

The back four all backed off as Akpom waltzed towards the edge of their box, inviting him to shoot, but thankfully he didn’t get hold of his curling effort which was straight at Maxwell.

Blackpool finally created something of note on the half-hour mark when Theo Corbeanu’s pullback from the left reached Sonny Carey, but the midfielder’s first-time effort was well blocked by a Middlesbrough man.

Dom Thompson was lucky to get away with a silly foul on Jones right on the line of Blackpool’s 18-yard box, as referee Jeremy Simpson thankfully awarded a free-kick rather than a penalty.

Boro still came close to scoring from the resulting delivery anyway as Ryan Giles’ dangerous cross deflected inches wide of the upright.

Blackpool immediately gave the ball away from the goal kick, leading to another chance for the visitors as the lively Jones side-footed wide at the near post.

The only plus for Blackpool was that they were somehow still in the game, because Boro should have been out of sight.

Carrick’s men squandered another gilt-edged chance six minutes before the break when Giles’ inswinging corner was headed agonisingly wide by Darragh Lenihan as Maxwell struggled to take charge of his six-yard box once again.

Blackpool did rally momentarily in first-half stoppage-time as Grant Ward curled in some threatening crosses, but in all honesty it would have been highly undeserved had they gone in at half-time on level terms.

It didn’t take long for the away side to double their lead though as they were gifted a penalty in the third minute of the second-half.

It was a controversial awarding from Simpson, with Maxwell adjudged to have brought down Forss - who converted from 12 yards - despite there appearing to be little contact made.

But Blackpool only had themselves to blame once again as Marvin Ekpiteta’s slack touch allowed Forss the chance to run through on goal.

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse, Appleton was forced into making a change as James Husband hobbled down the tunnel carrying a knock to be replaced by Rhys Williams.

It was only a matter of time until Boro ran in a third and lo and behold it duly arrived midway through the second-half.

Once again, it was far too easy for the visitors as a routine ball from the left was allowed to dribble into the six-yard box where Akpom was handily placed to tap home the easiest goal he will ever score.

A moment that summed up Blackpool’s night actually came seconds before Middlesbrough’s third when Jerry Yates’ attempted clearance ballooned up and over Maxwell and almost over Pool’s goalline, only for Dom Thompson to clear.

Middlesbrough were able to stroll around at will in the final stages, passing the ball to one another under no opposition while the travelling fans taunted their counterparts with chants of “ole”.

Blackpool did at least create a chance of note with 10 minutes remaining when Jerry Yates dragged a shot just wide, but even a consolation effort wouldn’t have been deserved.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Maxwell, Ward, Ekpiteta, Husband (Williams), Thompson, Dougall, Patino (Wright), Carey, Corbeanu (Hamilton), Yates, Madine (Lavery)

Subs not used: Grimshaw, Garbutt, Poveda

Middlesbrough: Steffen, Lenihan, Hackney, Jones (Willis), Giles, Fry, McGree (Hoppe), Smith, Howson (Mowatt), Akpom (Muniz), Forss (Crooks)

Subs not used: Roberts, McNair

Referee: Jeremy Simpson