That’s according to head coach Michael Appleton, who has revealed their situations will be assessed once the January transfer window opens.

Tharme was missing from Accrington Stanley’s squad for their first round win against Crawley Town, while Dale was similarly absent for Portsmouth’s victory over non-league outfit Hereford.

The Gazette understands both were fit and available but it was Blackpool’s decision to make them unavailable.

Both Tharme and Dale are due to spend the season out on loan, but it’s understood Pool do have the option to recall them.

The Seasiders will be in FA Cup third round action at the start of January and Appleton is wary of the pair becoming cup-tied.

While Appleton has not committed to recalling Tharme and Dale, he says it would be unwise to limit his options should the Seasiders find themselves in a similar position to this moment in time, where his squad is ravaged by both injuries and illness.

It comes as Pool sweat over the availability of 14 players ahead of tonight’s game against Middlesbrough at Bloomfield Road.

Appleton told The Gazette: “I’m mindful that the FA Cup game is early January, so we will review the squad we’ve got and potential players coming in.

“The reality is, there are a lot of games in that short period of time before the FA Cup tie, so if we feel we need to freshen things up and those guys are available and they don’t remain with the clubs they’re at right now for whatever reason, then at least we’re keeping our options open.

“As it stands at the minute, that’s not me saying players are going to be called back or anything, it’s just giving ourselves half a chance just in case we find ourselves in a similar situation to what we are right now.”

Tharme and Dale are the only two players that have been declined permission to play in the cup.