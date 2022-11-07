Michael Appleton provides update on his injury and illness-ravaged Blackpool squad ahead of Middlesbrough test

There are question marks over 14 players at this moment in time, with a number of players out through injury while a sickness bug has also swept through the squad.

Jordan Gabriel (knee), Kevin Stewart (metatarsal), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) and Jake Beesley (fractured foot) are all longer-term injury concerns, while Callum Connolly misses out through a one-match suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the campaign.

As for the others, this is how they’re getting on according to Appleton:

Keshi Anderson (hamstring injury)

“From Keshi’s point of view, as long as the swelling is not too bad he will try and get a scan today, if not tomorrow, to get a full extent of the injury.

“Having spoken to the physio after the game, he’s expecting at least a minimum of a Grade Two so we’re obviously not going to see him until after the World Cup break.

“Hopefully it’s the case where he will be available for selection once we return against Birmingham City in December.”

Charlie Patino (illness)

“He felt a lot better on Sunday, but having said that he felt okay after training on Friday after he had eaten and trained.

“From an energy point of view, he just didn’t have anything in the tank and it was a decision that was quite an easy one because 1) he certainly wasn’t able to play to the capabilities we know he can do but 2) when players are in those moments there’s risk of injuries anyway, so it was a sensible thing to do.”

Jordan Thorniley (concussion)

“I think there is concussion, how bad it is we will know over the next 24 to 48 hours.

“There are certain protocols you’ve got to follow and meet to find out the length of time, but I will be amazed and surprised if we see him again before the break.”

Other players suffering with the bug

“It’s hard to tell if it’s gone.

“Stuart Moore, Sonny Carey and Shayne Lavery had missed training on Thursday and Friday and felt ropey, so they were clearly never going to be part of the squad for Saturday.

“Then over the weekend Rhys Williams and Ian Poveda were ill as well.

“I’ve not had any new cases reported on Sunday, so hopefully we’re at the back of it.

“They’ve said they feel better, but I will see them again very soon when we train. I just hope they’ve had a decent couple of night’s sleep, they’ve eaten properly over the weekend.

“What we found out with Charlie is that he had recovered from the bug to a degree going into the game on Saturday, but it’s what it takes out of them.

“It’s okay feeling physically okay and you can eat and drink again as normal, it’s just that physical output Charlie really struggled with and that will be the concern going into the game on Tuesday.”

Liam Bridcutt (hamstring)

“Tuesday is too early for him, definitely too early. Whether he can get some minutes for us on Saturday is another question.