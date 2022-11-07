When will Blackpool duo Kenny Dougall and Theo Corbeanu find out if they’re going to the World Cup?

Their respective countries Australia and Canada have qualified for the winter tournament in Qatar and will soon be naming their final squads.

All countries have until Sunday, November 13 to submit their official squad lists.

However, Australia have already revealed they will be naming their roster a little earlier.

Canada have yet to formally announce when their squad will be publicly revealed, but it has to be at some point this coming week or over the weekend.

Nations have already submitted a 55-man “release list” last month.

Theo Corbeanu and Kenny Dougall will both find out their World Cup fate this coming week

Canada boss John Herdman admitted "it doesn't take a rocket scientist" to figure out who the key players for Canada will be and there are unlikely to be any major surprises.

Despite being only 20, Corbeanu has regularly featured in the Canadian squad in recent times and has scored twice in his first seven caps.

However, the winger has had limited game time for the Seasiders over recent weeks which may have harmed his chances.

According to media reports in Canada, it’s likely to be a toss-up between Corbeanu and former Chelsea man Ike Ugbo who is handed one of the forward roles.

Ugbo, now with French side Troyes, has been capped eight times by his country and has scored once in 14 appearances for his club side this season.

Herdman’s side play two friendlies against Bahrain and Japan on November 11 and November 17 respectively before the World Cup gets underway a week later.

However, the Canadian squad predominantly features North American-based players who are out of season as the friendlies fall outside the international window.

As for Dougall, he faces an uphill battle given he was left out of the last Australian squad for the September friendlies against New Zealand.

The midfielder has previously been a regular member of Graham Arnold’s squads, although he’s been limited to making just five caps.

The Socceroos kick off their tournament against reigning champions France before facing both Tunisia and Denmark in the group stage.