Why Blackpool's Owen Dale isn't allowed to play for loan club Portsmouth in the FA Cup

Blackpool have refused Portsmouth permission to play loanee Owen Dale in the FA Cup.

By Matt Scrafton
12 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Nov 2022, 8:28pm
Michael Appleton provides an update on Blackpool's winter training camp plans

The League One side play Hereford in the first round tonight and Dale has been left out of Danny Cowley’s squad.

That’s because the 24-year-old hasn’t been granted permission to play in the cup by his parent club to stop him from becoming cup-tied.

While Dale is due to spend the season on loan at Fratton Park, it’s understood the Seasiders do have an option to recall him in January.

Blackpool are due to enter the FA Cup at the third round stage in January.

The winger has made 17 appearances in all competitions on the South Coast so far this season, scoring once.

The Gazette understands another of Blackpool’s players currently out on loan with an EFL club has also been denied permission to play in the FA Cup.

Owen Dale hasn't been permitted to feature for Pompey tonight

Oliver Casey (Forest Green), Reece James (Sheffield Wednesday), Beryly Lubala (Colchester United), Doug Tharme (Accrington Stanley) and Matty Virtue are all currently with other clubs.

