Why Blackpool's Owen Dale isn't allowed to play for loan club Portsmouth in the FA Cup

The League One side play Hereford in the first round tonight and Dale has been left out of Danny Cowley’s squad.

That’s because the 24-year-old hasn’t been granted permission to play in the cup by his parent club to stop him from becoming cup-tied.

Blackpool are due to enter the FA Cup at the third round stage in January.

The winger has made 17 appearances in all competitions on the South Coast so far this season, scoring once.

The Gazette understands another of Blackpool’s players currently out on loan with an EFL club has also been denied permission to play in the FA Cup.

Owen Dale hasn't been permitted to feature for Pompey tonight