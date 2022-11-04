Michael Appleton provides an update on Blackpool's winter training camp plans

Chief executive Ben Mansford has previously suggested the club will look to fly the squad away to mainland Spain, where they will take part in friendly games to keep fit and sharp ahead of their return.

The Championship season breaks from November 13 to December 9 due to this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.

When asked for an update on Blackpool’s training camp plans, head coach Michael Appleton told The Gazette they’re still being worked upon – with the friendly games appearing to be the main sticking point.

“I don’t know if it’s been nailed on and finalised in terms of all the details, but I think we’ve mapped out a time we’re going to go and how it looks in terms of the rest they get, the recoup they get,” he said.

“Another thing that is quite difficult because of the Premier League and the fact League One and League Two are still playing is making sure you get a couple of games in to stay fit and stay sharp.

“That already, as we’ve seen, is a bit of a challenge.”

The Seasiders have three games left to play before the break, starting with a home game against Luton Town tomorrow.

Appleton’s men follow that up with another home fixture against Middlesbrough in midweek, before making the short trip to Wigan Athletic next weekend.

After four weeks off, Pool then return to action on December 10 when they host Birmingham City at Bloomfield Road.

In terms of what happens during the month off, Appleton said: “We’ve just got to keep the variety and make sure we stay in the best physical condition we possibly can.

“There’s no right or wrong answer and that’s because it’s never happened before, so no-one knows what the best thing to do is.