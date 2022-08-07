Blackpool winger makes Portsmouth season-long loan switch

The 23-year-old has made the switch to Fratton Park on a season-long deal, barely a year after joining the Seasiders.

Having moved to Bloomfield Road last September, initially on loan from Crewe Alexandra before it became a permanent deal in January, Dale made 15 appearances last season under Neil Critchley.

In that time, he scored twice with those goals coming in Blackpool’s victories at Reading and Barnsley.

Owen Dale's last appearance for Blackpool was at Peterborough United on the final day of last season

However, he has been a bit-part player under Critchley’s successor, Michael Appleton, in pre-season, when he figured as part of a midfield three.

The move to Portsmouth sees him link up with former Crewe team-mate Tom Lowery.

Pompey head coach Danny Cowley told their club website: “We’re really pleased to be able to bring Owen to the club and are looking forward to working with him.

“He was fantastic for Crewe, firstly to get them into League One, and then got into double figures for goals the next season to earn a move to Blackpool.

“Owen brings creativity and intelligence, while his combination play is very good and he gives us pace in the transition.

“He’s also brilliant at getting in at the back post to provide a real goal threat and he has a tenacious edge, which I like to see in players.

“Owen obviously knows Tom and that can help. I’m sure they’ll support each other and I know the rest of the boys are pleased to have them here.