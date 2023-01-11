'That won't happen here': Blackpool hold key advantage over their relegation rivals according to Michael Appleton

The Seasiders return to league action this weekend with a trip to Watford after their FA Cup exploits last weekend.

Appleton’s men booked their place in the fourth round with a 4-1 thrashing of Premier League side Nottingham Forest, returning to winning ways in style having not previously won since October.

Blackpool’s prize is a trip to another top flight outfit in Southampton, who currently prop up the Premier League table.

But the men in tangerine have relegation fears of their own to worry about having endured a nine-game winless run in the second tier, leaving them third from bottom in the table and one point adrift of safety.

But there's renewed optimism around Bloomfield Road thanks to their cup victory, which came off the back of a positive first week in the transfer window thanks to the signings of Morgan Rogers and Josh Bowler.

The Seasiders left everything on the line against Forest, which is the type of team spirit Appleton knows will be key in the coming weeks and months.

Michael Appleton's side will be aiming to get back to winning ways in the league this weekend

“You’ve got to stay composed and calm,” Pool’s head coach said.

“I don’t know if enjoy is the right word but you have to try and enjoy defending, because it’s almost as enjoyable as scoring goals if you’re a defensive player.

“You saw that when we made a couple of blocks and when Chris (Maxwell) made some saves. The centre-halves were celebrating as if it was a goal and we’re going to need that going forward.

“I’ve said it before, but I’ve talked about our spirit as a group and I think this win was almost a reward for all the players and staff who have been working their socks off since the World Cup break.

“The one thing teams won’t beat us on is spirit, which is going to be really important for the last 20 games of the season.

