The Red Devils are considering sending out their 19-year-old to get first-team experience under his belt according to 90min.

The striker, who is considered to be one of the most promising academy graduates on United's books, made his first-team debut in the Europa League earlier this season in the home game against Real Sociedad.

But with Erik ten Hag looking to strengthen his forward options in January, with Burnley’s Wout Weghorst strongly linked, the chances of McNeill getting further game time appears limited.

According to reports, Blackpool and Millwall are both keen as are Barnsley and Ipswich Town, although the latter have just splashed out over £1m on Nathan Broadhead from Everton while also bringing in George Hirst on loan from Leicester City.

Blackpool’s rivals Preston North End have also been mentioned but those links have since been played down, with a move for Everton’s Tom Cannon lined up.

The Seasiders looked to bolster their forward options during the summer but were frustrated in their attempts to sign Colby Bishop and Ellis Simms.

McNeill played and scored against Michael Appleton's then Lincoln side in the EFL Trophy last season.

A deal was agreed to bring Bishop in from Accrington Stanley before the club reneged on the move after an issue was spotted with the 26-year-old’s medical. He went on to sign for Portsmouth instead.

Simms, meanwhile, opted to move on loan to Sunderland rather than return to Bloomfield Road, where he enjoyed a fruitful loan spell during Blackpool’s 2020/21 promotion-winning campaign.

As for McNeill, he’s a boyhood United fan that rejoined his favoured club from rivals Manchester City in 2020 for an initial £750,000 deal.

He famously scored over 600 goals for City's academy sides and has continued to impress back at Carrington, scoring 24 goals in 21 games in his first season with United’s Under-18 squad.

Despite his preference being tying up permanent deals, Michael Appleton has admitted he’s open to securing further loans.

That’s despite the club already having six loanees on their books, one more than is permitted in a match-day squad under EFL rules.