The inspiration Blackpool debutant Andy Lyons is taking from Everton stalwart and former Seasider Seamus Coleman

Comparisons have already been made between the two given they play in the same position and adopt a similar style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyons enjoyed a strong debut on Saturday, marauding forward from right-back but also looking strong in the challenge whenever Nottingham Forest threatened in the FA Cup third round tie.

For many fans it brought back memories of seeing Coleman stand out in tangerine following his loan from Everton during the second half of the promotion-winning campaign in 2010.

“Seamus is a perfect role model I think,” Lyons told The Gazette.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even when you look at the path he followed, he played in the League of Ireland like myself before coming over.

“I’ve even seen he played for Blackpool at the same age as I am now, but I don’t read too much into that!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyons had a debut to remember against Nottingham Forest on Saturday

“But Seamus as a player and a leader off the pitch, he’s been brilliant for our country and I think he really helps out, especially with the younger lads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Players I know that have gone up to the senior squad have found him to be really helpful, he’s really nice off the pitch and has made them feel welcome when they’ve come into camp.

“His quality speaks for itself as well, so he’s obviously someone I’d like to emulate. He’s had a brilliant career and it’s a similar path we’ve taken coming from the League of Ireland to England.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyons’ strong debut certainly didn’t go unnoticed, with head coach Michael Appleton singing his praises after the game.

“I thought he was great,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In terms of a debut he gave us everything you would want. He was positive with the ball, he was aggressive without the ball and I think he really enjoyed it.”

The 22-year-old will now be hoping to keep his place in Blackpool’s starting line-up for next weekend’s trip to Watford.

Advertisement Hide Ad