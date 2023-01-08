Blackpool dumped Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest out of the FA Cup yesterday in emphatic style with a 4-1 victory.
Michael Appleton’s men got back to winning ways thanks to goals from Marvin Ekpiteta, Ian Poveda, CJ Hamilton and Jerry Yates to secure their spot in the fourth round.
Here’s how Pool’s players rated:
1. Delight
CJ Hamilton capped off an excellent display with a clinical finish
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Chris Maxwell - 7/10
Made a couple of smart stops at important times but otherwise Forest failed to make him work a great deal.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Andy Lyons - 8/10
An impressive debut, Showed plenty of endeavour to get forward down the right and aggressive off the ball.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10
Recovered from a nervy start defensively to score the opener before producing two or three massive blocks in the second-half.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth