Blackpool player ratings gallery: Seven 8/10s as Leeds United man stars in FA Cup win against Nottingham Forest

Blackpool dumped Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest out of the FA Cup yesterday in emphatic style with a 4-1 victory.

By Matt Scrafton
8th Jan 2023, 6:00am

Michael Appleton’s men got back to winning ways thanks to goals from Marvin Ekpiteta, Ian Poveda, CJ Hamilton and Jerry Yates to secure their spot in the fourth round.

Here’s how Pool’s players rated:

1. Delight

CJ Hamilton capped off an excellent display with a clinical finish

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. Chris Maxwell - 7/10

Made a couple of smart stops at important times but otherwise Forest failed to make him work a great deal.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. Andy Lyons - 8/10

An impressive debut, Showed plenty of endeavour to get forward down the right and aggressive off the ball.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10

Recovered from a nervy start defensively to score the opener before producing two or three massive blocks in the second-half.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

