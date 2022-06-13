Blackpool's Kenny Dougall and Australia sit on the cusp of World Cup qualification

The Socceroos take on Peru in their play-off decider this evening, with the game in Qatar kicking off at 7pm UK time.

Should Graham Arnold’s side emerge victorious, they will qualify for this winter’s tournament and join France, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.

While Dougall didn’t feature in Australia’s semi-final win against United Arab Emirates, he did start during their 2-1 friendly win against Jordan last week, picking up his fifth international cap.

Over the weekend, CJ Hamilton was an unused substitute as the Republic of Ireland beat Scotland 3-0 in Dublin.

While Hamilton was born in Harrow in London, the 27-year-old moved to Waterford in Ireland at a young age. He also qualifies through his Irish mother.

His Blackpool teammate Shayne Lavery, meanwhile, started as Northern Ireland rescued a late 2-2 draw against Cyprus in Belfast on Sunday.

The 23-year-old, who scored during the 3-2 defeat to Kosovo last week, had the ball in the back of the net early on, only for VAR to rule it out.

Despite avoiding defeat late on, the result still piles pressure on manager Ian Baraclough, who has failed to win in the Nations League in his last 14 games.