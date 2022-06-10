Blackpool's Shayne Lavery bags second goal for Northern Ireland but pressure piles on boss Ian Baraclough

The 23-year-old headed a goal back for Northern Ireland last night on the stroke of half-time during their 3-2 defeat to Kosovo.

The result means Baraclough’s side have picked up just one point from their opening three Nations League games, despite being the group’s top seeds.

Lavery started the game, picking up his 12th international cap in the process, before being subbed off in the 66th minute.

His goal was his first for his country since netting during a 4-1 win against Lithuania in September 2021.

Blackpool’s top goalscorer last season peeled off his marker to head home a close-range effort at the back post, showing bravery to avoid the post.

Lavery celebrates after scoring his second goal for Northern Ireland

Lavery will get another chance to add to his tally of goals when Northern Ireland host Cyprus at Windsor Park on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Pool teammate CJ Hamilton will be hoping to make his first start for the Republic of Ireland when they take on Scotland in Dublin on Saturday.

It comes after the winger was handed his debut during Ireland’s 1-0 Nations League defeat to Ukraine on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old was a second-half substitute, coming on in the 78th minute to replace Rotherham United’s Chiedozie Ogbene.

While Hamilton was born in Harrow in London, the 27-year-old moved to Waterford in Ireland at a young age. He also qualifies through his Irish mother.

Kenny Dougall and his Australian teammates, meanwhile, continue to prepare for their World Cup decider against Peru.

The Socceroos edged past United Arab Emirates 2-1 in their semi-final to set up a final eliminator with the South American side.