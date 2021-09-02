Blackpool's Shayne Lavery scores first international goal in Northern Ireland's victory over Lithuania

Winning his eighth international cap, the striker scored Northern Ireland’s third goal in their 4-1 win against Lithuania this evening.

It was a typical poacher’s finish from the 22-year-old, steering home at the near post from a left-wing cross from former Seasider Jordan Thompson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another former Blackpool man, last season’s loanee Dan Ballard, scored Northern Ireland’s first goal of the game - also his first for his country.

Ian Baraclough’s side sit third in their qualifying group for next year’s World Cup in Qatar, having claimed four points from their opening three games.

Switzerland sit in second on six points, while Italy lead the group on 10 points.

Lavery will be looking to add to his tally when Northern Ireland face Estonia in a friendly on Sunday (5pm kick-off).

Lavery celebrates scoring his first goal for Northern Ireland. Picture: PA

Their last game of this international window comes against Switzerland on Wednesday (7.45pm kick-off).

Elsewhere, Kenny Dougall was an unused substitute as Australia beat China 3-0 in their qualifying game.

The Socceroos face Vietnam on Tuesday, the game kicking off at 1pm UK time.