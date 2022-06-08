Blackpool's Kenny Dougall and Australia one game away from qualifying for 2022 World Cup

The Blackpool midfielder was an unused substitute as the Socceroos defeated United Arab Emirates yesterday in an eliminator 2-1.

It sets up a final play-off tie against South American side Peru, who they will face on Monday, June 13.

Should Graham Arnold’s side emerge victorious, they will qualify for this winter’s tournament in Qatar where they will join France, Denmark and Tunisia.

Elsewhere, Dougall’s Blackpool teammate CJ Hamilton will be hoping to make his international bow when the Republic of Ireland take on Ukraine in the Nations League tonight.

The winger, who was an unused substitute during the 1-0 defeat to Armenia on Saturday, has been called up to Stephen Kenny’s side for the first time.

While Hamilton was born in Harrow in London, the 27-year-old moved to Waterford in Ireland at a young age. He also qualifies through his Irish mother.

Shayne Lavery, meanwhile, could feature for Northern Ireland who face Kosovo on Thursday night - also in the Nations League.

Northern Ireland, who started this campaign as top seeds in Group Two, have taken just one point from their opening two games, losing to Greece before playing out a goalless draw with Cyprus.