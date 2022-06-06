International round-up as Blackpool's Shayne Lavery earns another cap and Kenny Dougall prepares for crunch play-off

The Blackpool striker came off the bench with 13 minutes to go as Ian Baraclough’s side were held by Cyprus.

It comes after the 23-year-old started last week’s 1-0 defeat to Greece in their opening Nations League encounter.

The forward will be looking to put that right when Northern Ireland face Kosovo on Thursday, before facing Cyprus for a second time on Sunday, June 12.

Elsewhere, CJ Hamilton will be hoping to earn his first international cap when the Republic of Ireland face Ukraine in the Nations League in Dublin on Wednesday night.

The winger was an unused substitute during Ireland’s 1-0 defeat to Armenia on Saturday after being handed his first international call-up.

Stephen Kenny’s side also face Scotland next Saturday before taking on Ukraine for a second time on Tuesday, June 14.

He also qualifies through his Irish mother.

Another Blackpool man could be in international action on Tuesday when Kenny Dougall will be hoping to feature in Australia’s crunch World Cup play-off against United Arab Emirates.

Should the Socceroos come through their semi-final tie, they will face Peru for a spot in this winter’s competition in Qatar.