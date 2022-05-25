How Blackpool's CJ Hamilton qualifies for Republic of Ireland following his first international call-up

Ireland face four games in June, starting with a trip to Armenia on Saturday, June 4.

Stephen Kenny’s side then face Ukraine home and away with a clash against neighbours Scotland sandwiched in-between.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the Blackpool winger was born in Harrow in London, the 27-year-old moved to Waterford in Ireland at a young age.

He also qualifies through his Irish mother.

Hamilton joins Derby County’s Festy Ebosele, who is due to join Italian side Udinese soon, in receiving his first international call-up for Ireland.

Elsewhere, Hamilton’s Blackpool teammate Shayne Lavery is expected to be named in the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming Nations League games.

Hamilton qualifies through his Irish mother

The striker recently took part in a 26-man training camp at England’s headquarters St George’s Park.

The camp gave Ian Baraclough the chance to assess the fitness of his senior players while also taking a look at some youngsters.

Lavery is expected to play a part for his country in June when they play four Nations League games, starting with a home game against Greece.

Ian Baraclough’s side then take on Cyprus and Kosovo, before facing the Cypriots for a second time.

All four games come within a 10-day period.

Kenny Dougall could also feature for Australia in their pivotal World Cup qualifying play-off against Jordan on Wednesday, June 1.