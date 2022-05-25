One reason why Blackpool fans might want Nottingham Forest to triumph over Huddersfield Town

Their latest triumph came at Wembley last year against Lincoln City, when Kenny Dougall scored on either foot to help fire Neil Critchley’s side back to the Championship.

Prior to that, the men in tangerine have also earned promotion through this method in 1992, 2001, 2007, 2010 and 2017.

They also lost the finals in 1991 and 2012.

Nevertheless, the play-offs are clearly Blackpool’s favoured method of leapfrogging into the next division as they’ve not won automatic promotion since 1985.

Blackpool’s record is so good, they’ve actually come out on top in 18 of the 26 play-off ties they’ve faced, giving them a hugely impressive win rate of 69.2 per cent.

Huddersfield take on Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off final this weekend

The Seasiders haven’t even tasted defeat in their previous 12 semi-final encounters, while their last defeat came to West Ham United in the Championship play-off final in 2012 - meaning they’ve lost just one of their last 18 play-off ties.

But the side second to Blackpool in the list - Huddersfield Town - are in play-off final action this weekend against Nottingham Forest, as the two sides do battle to reach the Premier League.

The Terriers have won the play-offs four times in their history, their last one coming in 2017 when they overcame Reading on penalties to reach the top flight.

The West Yorkshire outfit also won the play-offs in 1995, 2004 and 2012 and, like Blackpool, have managed to win promotion via the play-offs in all three divisions of the Football League.

Huddersfield’s opponents Forest have never won the play-offs - famously losing to the Seasiders in the semi-finals in 2010 - and had never even featured at the new Wembley until this weekend.

The Championship play-off final kicks off at 4.30pm on Sunday, with the League Two final taking place between Mansfield Town and Port Vale on Saturday.