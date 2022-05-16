Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery named in Northern Ireland's training camp ahead of Nations League games

That’s because Lavery is expected to play a part for his country in June when they play four Nations League games, starting with a home game against Greece.

Ian Baraclough’s side then take on Cyprus and Kosovo, before facing the Cypriots for a second time.

All four games come within a 10-day period.

With a number of Northern Irish players still in action for their clubs, whether that be in the Premier League or sides in play-off action, Baraclough has taken this opportunity to analyse the fitness of some of his other senior internationals.

He’s also planning to run the rule over some younger players, including Fleetwood Town duo Paddy Lane and Barry Baggley.

Lavery finished the season as Blackpool's top goalscorer

The four-day training camp kicks off today at St George’s Park, the home of the England national team.

“It will enable the younger players to showcase what they’re all about and increase their experience of international football with the senior team coaches and players,” Baraclough said.

Lavery has been capped 10 times by his country, scoring once.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed an impressive debut season with the Seasiders, ending the campaign as the club’s top goalscorer.