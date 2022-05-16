12 times Blackpool FC’s Squires Gate training ground was a source of embarrassment

1. "Hellhole"

Back in 2009, then Blackpool manager Ian Holloway famously described the training ground as a “hellhole”. He secured a pledge from chairman Karl Oyston for the team to train at Fylde’s rugby ground pending the construction of a new fit-for-purpose facility elsewhere, with Oyston land off Ballam Road in Lytham the favoured location. On securing promotion to the Premier League, Holloway and Blackpool fans alike fully expected the promises about a new training ground to be made good. Instead, they found the team back at the dilapidated Squires Gate.

Photo: JPI Media