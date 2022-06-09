CJ Hamilton becomes 55th player in Blackpool's history to receive international cap

It comes after the winger was handed his debut during the Republic of Ireland’s 1-0 Nations League defeat to Ukraine on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old was a second-half substitute, coming on in the 78th minute to replace Rotherham United’s Chiedozie Ogbene.

The defeat means Stephen Kenny’s side are winless in their last 12 games in the Nations League.

They will be looking to change that when they face Scotland in Dublin on Saturday, before travelling to Poland to face Ukraine for a second time the following Tuesday.

He also qualifies through his Irish mother.

Hamilton made his international debut for Ireland last night

Northern Ireland, who started this campaign as top seeds in Group Two, have taken just one point from their opening two games, losing to Greece before playing out a goalless draw with Cyprus.

Lavery has picked up 11 caps for his country so far, but has found the back of the net on just one occasion.

The Socceroos edged past United Arab Emirates 2-1 in their semi-final to set up a final eliminator with the South American side.